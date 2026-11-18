Navi Mumbai Crime News 6 Arrested For Posing As FDA Officials, Extorting ₹2.66 Lakh From Vashi Trader After Fake Gutkha Raid | X - NaveShahar

Navi Mumbai: The APMC police have arrested six persons for allegedly posing as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials and extorting money from pan shop owners and grocery traders by threatening them with raids and legal action over the sale of gutkha. The police have recovered Rs 2.66 lakh in cash and seized the vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prashant Shinde, Satyendra Rastogi, Atharva Bhosale, Prathamesh Gaikar, Ankush Pawar and Umesh Kodag. According to the police, the accused had created fake identity cards of the 'Food and Drugs Consumer Welfare Committee' and used them to impersonate FDA officials.

नवी मुंबईत बनावट FDA अधिकारी बनून पानटपरी चालकांना लुटणाऱ्या टोळीचा एपीएमसी पोलिसांकडून पर्दाफाश!६ आरोपींना अटक; २.६६ लाखांची रोकड व मनसेचा झेंडा लावलेली इनोव्हा कार जप्त, बनावट ओळखपत्रे दाखवून उकळत होते खंडणी.#NaviMumbai #APMC #NaviMumbaiPolice #FakeFDA #Extortion #Crime https://t.co/mj8rPP0b9e — Aaple Nave Shahar (@NaveShahar) November 17, 2026

Gang's Alleged Modus Operandi

The gang allegedly identified pan shops and grocery stores selling gutkha and staged raids at their establishments or residences. They would threaten the shopkeepers with criminal action for selling gutkha and demand money in exchange for not initiating proceedings against them.

The gang's alleged modus operandi came to light after it targeted Abhilash Pandey (35), a grocery shop owner from Kopri village in Vashi, on November 4. The accused approached his shop in the evening, claiming to be FDA officials, and staged a raid on the pretext of having received information about gutkha sales. They subsequently pretended to search his residence.

Shopkeeper Assaulted And Threatened With Arrest

The accused then allegedly forced Pandey into a white Innova Crysta and drove him around Koparkhairane and Ghansoli. They assaulted him and threatened to arrest him in a gutkha sale case, demanding Rs 4 lakh to spare him from legal action.

Under pressure, Pandey was forced to transfer Rs 1.86 lakh through his mobile phone to different UPI accounts in instalments. Subsequently, one of the accused allegedly visited his residence, threatened his wife and collected another Rs 80,000 in cash.

Read Also Maharashtra FDA Seizes Dietary Supplements Worth ₹5.59 Lakh In Mumbai Over Prohibited Ingredients

Complaint Leads To Six Arrests

The family initially did not approach the police due to fear. However, after realising that the men were not FDA officials, Pandey lodged a complaint at the APMC police station on November 13.

Following the complaint, the police traced the bank accounts into which the money had been transferred and arrested all six accused. The recovered amount of Rs 2.66 lakh corresponds to the money allegedly extorted from Pandey. The accused come from different professional backgrounds, including an autorickshaw driver, tattoo artist, petrol pump employee, call centre employee and bus driver.

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Police Probe Possible Additional Victims

"We have arrested all six accused and recovered Rs 2.66 lakh along with the Innova Crysta allegedly used in the offence. We are investigating whether the gang used the same modus operandi to cheat other shopkeepers in the area," said Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil of the APMC police station.

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