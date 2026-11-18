FDA inspections across Maharashtra have uncovered prohibited ingredients, misleading labels and unhygienic storage practices in food and dietary supplement consignments | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized dietary supplements worth Rs 5.59 lakh from distributors in Wadala and Jogeshwari over the use of prohibited ingredients and labelling violations.

The action was part of a statewide crackdown in which officials also seized nearly 1.57 lakh kg of wet dates, cinnamon and supari worth around Rs 1.80 crore.

Dietary Supplements Seized In Mumbai

In Wadala, officials seized 101 packets of Altibrain-S capsules worth Rs 50,399 from Rahul Distributors Pvt Ltd on November 14. Another seizure worth Rs 5.08 lakh was made at Amritlal and Brothers in Jogeshwari, involving 20 products, including Altibrain, Mitobrain, Rejuvance and Oligonorm.

According to the FDA, the products had inconsistencies in labelling and contained Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), prohibited under an FSSAI direction dated June 3, 2026. Officials also found Magnesium Acetyl Taurate, which does not have product approval.

Wet Dates And Cinnamon Seized In Navi Mumbai

In the Konkan division, the FDA seized 71,762 kg of wet dates worth Rs 57.08 lakh and 25,816 kg of cassia/cinnamon worth Rs 53.95 lakh from Shri Sadhak Stockage (Fresh Max) in Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai. The total seizure of 97,578 kg was valued at Rs 1.11 crore.

The inspection revealed torn and leaking sacks stored directly on the floor and against walls. Workers were allegedly walking barefoot on the sacks without protective clothing.

Officials also found missing importer details, erased or blank manufacturing and expiry dates, and misleading claims such as '100% Natural', 'Organic Certificate' and 'substitute for sugar' on product labels.

Unlabelled Supari Seized In Palghar

In another operation near Haloli on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar, 59,496 kg of unlabelled supari worth Rs 68.71 lakh was seized from two vehicles. The sacks did not carry batch numbers. The FDA also seized 100.8 kg of fruit-flavoured candy worth Rs 44,800 from a trader in Ulhasnagar.

Sweet Shops Face Action In Akkalkot

Meanwhile, in Akkalkot, Solapur district, 829 kg of kandi pedha and sweet halwa worth Rs 2.50 lakh was seized from Rangoli Sweet Mart during inspections under the 'Safe Food Safe Maharashtra' campaign for Swami Samarth devotees. Its food licence was suspended, while four sweet shops near the temple were ordered to shut down over hygiene and labelling violations.

Also Watch:

Separate operations in Amravati and Nashik resulted in the seizure of prohibited stock (gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco) worth Rs 6.94 lakh and Rs 5,961, respectively. Six people were arrested across the two divisions.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said strict action would continue against those selling or storing expired and adulterated food products.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/