Navi Mumbai Crime: Neral Police Seize ₹1.01 Crore Goa Liquor, 42-Year-Old Rajasthan Man Arrested

Police intercept tanker carrying illegal liquor consignment worth over ₹1 crore on Karjat–Murbad road | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 23: The Neral Police have seized Goa-made liquor worth Rs 1.01 crore and arrested a 42-year-old man for illegally transporting it without a permit on the Karjat–Murbad road late on March 21.

The accused, identified as Laduram Khiyaram Bishnoi, a resident of Barmer district in Rajasthan, was apprehended during a trap operation near Konkan Kinara Hotel in Vare village.

Trap operation leads to seizure

Acting on a tip-off from a confidential informant, a team from Neral Police Station laid a trap and intercepted a tanker (GJ-12 AW 4421) around 10:15 pm. Upon inspection, the tanker was found carrying a large consignment of liquor concealed in five internal compartments. The accused was taken into custody on the spot.

Details of seized liquor

Police seized a brown Tata tanker valued at Rs 29 lakh, along with 5,160 bottles of 'Evergreen Reserve Whisky' worth Rs 41,28,000, 2,141 bottles of “Mobi Vodka Orange” worth Rs 15,03,600, and 2,280 bottles of 'Mobi Vodka Green Apple' worth Rs 15,96,000. The total value of the seized property amounts to Rs 1.01 crore.

No prior record, probe underway

According to police, the accused has no prior criminal record. “The action was carried out based on credible information, and such illegal transportation will continue to be dealt with strictly,” an officer from the investigating team said.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal, Additional SP Abhijit Shivthare, and SDPO Rahul Gaikwad, with Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Varote and his team executing the raid.

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Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended distribution network of the seized liquor, and to identify any accomplices involved in the operation.

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