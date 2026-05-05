Navi Mumbai Crime: Kalamboli Police Seize Banned Gutkha Worth ₹1.12 Lakh; Accused Absconding

Police recover banned gutkha and tobacco products during midnight raid in Kalamboli | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai, May 5: Kalamboli police seized banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 1.12 lakh during a midnight raid in Kalamboli, while the accused, identified as Golu Rajput, fled the scene and is currently absconding. A case has been registered against him, and a search operation is underway.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal stockpiling, a team from the crime detection unit conducted a raid around 12:35 am on Sunday at Room No. 4, Building No. 16, Datt Apartment Owners Association in Kalamboli, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kote. However, the accused managed to escape before the police could apprehend him.

Gutkha and tobacco seized

During the search, police recovered 10 sacks of Raj Kolhapuri gutkha worth Rs 1.08 lakh and 20 packets of Tulsi scented tobacco valued at Rs 4,500, taking the total seizure to Rs 1,12,500.

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Case registered, search underway

A case has been registered against Golu Rajput under Sections 26(2)(a), 26(2)(b), 26(2)(m), and 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with Sections 123, 223, 264, and 269 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police said efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest the accused, under the supervision of senior officers.

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