Navi Mumbai Crime: Inmate Injured After Refusing ₹10,000 Extortion Demand In Taloja Jail

Prisoner injured in Taloja jail assault after refusing extortion demand from co-inmate | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, April 18, 2026: An inmate was brutally assaulted inside Taloja Central Jail after refusing to pay Rs 10,000, with the accused knocking out his tooth during the attack in Barrack No. 8. Kharghar Police have registered a case and begun further investigation.

Incident inside Barrack No. 8

The incident took place in Barrack No. 8 of Circle No. 3 inside the Taloja prison. The complainant, Altamash Yusuf Shaikh (38), and the accused, Mubeen Kadar Shaikh, are both serving sentences and were lodged in the same barrack.

Demand for money triggered assault

According to police, on April 15 at around 7:30 am, the accused Mubeen demanded Rs 10,000 from Altamash. He pressured him to send the money outside by writing a note in his sister’s name and arranging the transfer through Google Pay.

Refusal led to heated argument

When Altamash clearly refused to pay, Mubeen lost his temper and began abusing him, which led to a heated argument between the two.

Physical assault leaves inmate injured

The argument soon escalated into a physical fight. The accused punched Altamash forcefully in the stomach and near the ear. During the assault, one of the punches landed on his mouth, causing a tooth on the right side of his jaw to break and fall out.

Altamash was seriously injured in the attack and suffered heavy bleeding from his mouth. He was immediately rushed to the prison hospital for treatment.

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Case registered, probe underway

Kharghar Police have registered a case against the accused Mubeen Kadar Shaikh under Section 117(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing grievous hurt, and further investigation is underway.

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