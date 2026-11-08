Navi Mumbai Crime: Country-Made Pistol Used In Koperkhairane Shooting Recovered; 27-Year-Old Man Arrested

Koperkhairane Police recover the firearm allegedly used in the attack on two sisters and arrest a 27-year-old suspect | X

Navi Mumbai, November 7, 2026: Koparkhairane police have arrested a 27-year-old man, Miraj Shaikh, and recovered the country-made pistol allegedly used in the shooting of two sisters at their residence in Sector 1, Koparkhairane, on Thursday night.

The weapon had allegedly changed hands twice after the prime accused, Arjun Subhash Chavan (21), handed it over to his relative Rakesh Chavan while fleeing the scene. Rakesh, who allegedly owns the firearm, is still absconding.

Police Recover Country-Made Pistol

Confirming the arrest and recovery, Senior Police Inspector Amol Deshmukh of Koparkhairane police station said, "During the investigation, we traced Miraj Shaikh (27), who was found in possession of the country-made pistol used in the crime. The prime accused, Arjun Chavan, had handed over the weapon to his relative Rakesh Chavan, who subsequently passed it on to Shaikh. We have arrested Shaikh and recovered the firearm. Rakesh Chavan, who is the owner of the weapon, is still absconding. Once he is apprehended, we will be able to establish where he procured the firearm from."

According to the police, Arjun handed over the pistol to Rakesh while escaping by taking advantage of the crowd that had gathered after the shooting.

Rakesh subsequently passed the weapon to Shaikh, who was arrested on Saturday. Police are now searching for Rakesh to establish the source of the country-made pistol and ascertain how he procured it.

Two Sisters Injured In Shooting

The shooting took place around 9.30 pm on Thursday when Arjun allegedly barged into his former girlfriend's house and opened fire at her and her elder sister.

The 20-year-old woman sustained a bullet injury to her back, while her elder sister was injured after a bullet grazed her ear. Both are undergoing treatment at an NMMC hospital.

Prime Accused Remanded In Police Custody

Police suspect the attack was triggered by the woman's refusal to resume their relationship following their breakup around six months ago. Arjun, who allegedly assaulted the woman in September over the separation, was arrested within hours of Thursday's shooting. A court remanded him in six-day police custody.

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Police had earlier stated that three rounds were fired during the attack, with one bullet yet to be traced. Further investigation is underway.

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