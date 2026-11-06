Man Shoots Former Girlfriend & Her Sister Inside Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane Home, Arrested Within Hours | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Angered by his former girlfriend's refusal to resume their relationship six months after their breakup, a 21-year-old man allegedly barged into her house in Sector 1, Koparkhairane, and opened fire at her and her elder sister on Thursday night. While the 20-year-old woman sustained a bullet injury to her back, her sister was injured when a bullet grazed her ear as she tried to intervene. Both are undergoing treatment at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital. The accused, identified as Arjun Subhash Chavan, was arrested within hours of the shooting. However, the pistol allegedly used in the attack remains untraced, as the accused claims to have handed it over to a relative while escaping.

Police Search For Missing Firearm

According to Senior Police Inspector Amol Deshmukh, the accused told police that he took advantage of the crowd gathered at the spot to flee and handed over the weapon to his relative, identified as Rakesh Sawan. Sawan is currently absconding, and police have launched a search to trace him and recover the firearm.

A 20-year-old woman is battling for her life after a man allegedly barged into a house in Sector 1, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, and opened fire at two sisters on Thursday night. While Tannu Dhobi sustained a bullet injury to her back, her elder sister Ritu (22) suffered a grazing injury to her ear. The accused, identified as Arjun Chauhan, was taken into custody by Koperkhairane police within hours. Preliminary investigation suggests a possible love affair angle, though the motive is yet to be established.#NaviMumbai #Koparkhairane #NaviMumbaiNews #ShootingIncident #CrimeNews #MaharashtraNews #BreakingNews #FreePressJournal #FPJ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 6, 2026

"According to the accused, while fleeing by taking advantage of the crowd, he handed over the weapon to his relative Rakesh Sawan, who is currently absconding. We are yet to ascertain where the accused procured the weapon from. Prima facie, it appears to be a pistol. A total of three rounds were fired, two at the girls, while one bullet is yet to be traced," Deshmukh said.

Previous Dispute Over Relationship

Chavan, a resident of Sector 2, Koperkhairane, was reportedly in a relationship with the 20-year-old woman for some time. However, the two had separated around six months ago. In September, Chavan allegedly assaulted the woman over the breakup, following which her family intervened and warned him against harassing her. He had reportedly assured them that he would not trouble her again.

Thursday was Chavan's birthday, and he allegedly attempted to pressure the woman into resuming the relationship. When she refused, he reportedly became enraged and decided to attack her.

Shooting At Woman's Residence

At around 9.30 pm, Chavan allegedly barged into the woman's house, where she and her elder sister were alone. He pulled out a firearm and fired at his former girlfriend, hitting her in the back. As she collapsed, her elder sister rushed to her rescue. The accused allegedly fired at her as well, with the bullet grazing her ear.

The accused fled immediately after the shooting. The injured sisters were rushed to an NMMC hospital. On receiving information, personnel from the Koparkhairane police station and senior police officials rushed to the spot and launched a search, leading to Chavan's arrest within a few hours.

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Accused Remanded In Police Custody

Police have registered a case against Chavan under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 25 and 27 of the Arms Act for attempt to murder and offences related to the use of firearms. The court has remanded him in police custody for six days.

Police are now trying to recover the weapon, trace the absconding relative and establish where the accused procured the firearm from, Deshmukh said.

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