 Mumbai Metro Network Generates Over ₹1,000 Crore In Fare And Non-Fare Revenue, Says MMRDA; Four Corridors Highlighted
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Mumbai Metro Network Generates Over ₹1,000 Crore In Fare And Non-Fare Revenue, Says MMRDA; Four Corridors Highlighted

Mumbai's Metro network has generated over ₹1,000 crore in fare and non-fare revenue, according to MMRDA officials. The earnings are linked to Lines 2A, 7, 9 Phase-I and 2B Phase-I. Besides ticket sales, the authority earns from commercial activities associated with Metro infrastructure. The corridors connect western suburbs, Mira-Bhayandar and the Chembur-Mandale stretch in eastern Mumbai.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
Mumbai Metro Network Generates Over ₹1,000 Crore In Fare And Non-Fare Revenue, Says MMRDA; Four Corridors Highlighted
Mumbai Metro Network Generates Over ₹1,000 Crore In Fare And Non-Fare Revenue, Says MMRDA; Four Corridors Highlighted | File Pic

Mumbai's expanding elevated Metro network has emerged as a significant revenue source for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), generating more than Rs 1,000 crore through a combination of ticket sales and non-fare revenue so far from the start of its services as per the officials.

Four Metro Corridors Contribute To Revenue Generation

The earnings come from four corridors — Metro Lines 2A, 7, 9 Phase-I and 2B Phase-I — which have strengthened connectivity across Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs while creating additional revenue opportunities for the authority.

Apart from passenger fares, non-fare income includes revenue from commercial activities and other monetisation opportunities associated with Metro infrastructure.

The three operational corridors, Lines 2A, 7 and 9 Phase-I, have improved connectivity across the western suburbs and towards Mira-Bhayandar. Metro Line 2B's first phase, connecting Chembur to Mandale, adds to the expanding network in the eastern suburbs.

The four corridors at a glance:

- Metro Line 2A: The 18.6-km elevated corridor between Andheri West and Dahisar West has 17 stations. It provides connectivity across the western suburbs and links passengers with other Metro corridors and suburban railway stations.

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- Metro Line 7: Stretching 16.5 km between Dahisar East and Andheri East, the corridor has 13 stations and runs largely along the Western Express Highway, offering an alternative to road-based travel.

- Metro Line 9 Phase-I: The 4.4-km stretch between Dahisar East and Kashigaon has four stations. It extends Metro connectivity towards Mira-Bhayandar.

- Metro Line 2B Phase-I: The Chembur-Mandale stretch marks the expansion of the Metro network in the eastern suburbs, improving connectivity in the Chembur-Mankhurd belt.

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