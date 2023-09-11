 Navi Mumbai Crime: Coaching Class Owner Booked For Molestation, Unnatural Sex With Teacher In Rabale
The woman in her complaint claimed that the accused had offered her a job in his coaching class and a 50 per cent partnership, said police.

Azhar Khan Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Representative Image

The Rabale MIDC police registered a case against the owner of a coaching class for allegedly molesting and having unnatural sex with a teacher in a hotel along Thane-Belapur road in Navi Mumbai. The accused was identified as Hitesh Shah, 47, a resident of Borivali in Mumbai.

According to police, the incident took place on September 8 evening at the hotel. The woman in her complaint claimed that the accused had offered her a job in his coaching class and a 50 per cent partnership, said police.

The accused called the victim woman at the hotel in Rabale on Friday evening on the pretext of showing her the application of his classes and he forcibly had unnatural sex with her and molested her, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Rabale MIDC police have registered a case against the accused under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

