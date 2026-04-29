Navi Mumbai Crime: CBD Belapur Police Solve Murder Case In 7 Days, Arrest 2 Accused

CBD Belapur Police arrested two accused after solving a bridge-side murder case within seven days | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 29: CBD Belapur police has arrested two accused and solved a brutal murder case within seven days, cracking the crime despite having no initial technical evidence. The accused have been identified as Subhash Chhannulal Dhurve (27) and Arvind Genba Sakpal alias Raja (35).

The victim, Akash Prakash Rathod (31), was found murdered under a bridge near Killa Signal in CBD on April 17 after being struck on the head with a stone.

Acting on a case registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police launched a probe to identify the deceased and trace the assailants, later establishing that the murder stemmed from a minor altercation.

Police examine CCTV footage

According to police, three special teams were formed under Senior Police Inspector Arun Pawar, and officials examined footage from around 60 to 65 CCTV cameras in the area.

However, the accused, who worked as daily wage labourers and lived on footpaths, did not use mobile phones, making the investigation more challenging. Police then relied on a network of informants across Navi Mumbai and Mumbai to track them.

On April 24, acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Dhurve from among more than 150 labourers sleeping near Cotton Green railway station in Mumbai.

The second accused, who had fled to Pune, was traced to the Gultekdi Market Yard area, where Sakpal was arrested on April 28 while hiding and working in the crowded locality.

Fight over food led to murder

“The trio stayed together and often fought over minor things. On the day of the incident, they fought over food and the two of them killed the deceased,” Senior Police Inspector Arun Pawar from CBD Belapur police station said.

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The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Amit Kale and ACP Mayur Bhujbal, with a team led by Senior PI Arun Pawar and PSI Yogesh Jadhav.

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