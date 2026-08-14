Navi Mumbai Crime: Burglars Break Into Kharghar Jewellery Store, Escape With ₹1.64 Crore Loot; Police Launch Manhunt | VIDEO

Police investigate the burglary at Candier Lifestyle Jewellery in Kharghar Sector 12, where thieves allegedly escaped with jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.64 crore | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, August 13, 2026: Unidentified thieves broke into a jewellery shop on the busy CISF Road in Kharghar Sector 12 and escaped with diamonds, gold and platinum jewellery worth Rs 1.64 crore, along with Rs 30,000 in cash. The burglary, which came to light on Monday morning, has raised concerns over security in the area.

The incident took place at Candier Lifestyle Jewellery. The shop was shut at around 9.30 pm on August 10, after which the employees left for home. When they returned at around 10.30 am on August 11, they found that one side of the shop’s shutter had been pried open.

#WATCH | Thieves Break Into Jewellery Shop In Kharghar, Escape With Diamonds, Gold And Platinum Worth Rs 1.64 Crore



Reported by @Raina_Assainar #Kharghar #NaviMumbai pic.twitter.com/3ZR84kvCSh — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 13, 2026

Three Jewellery Counters Targeted

On entering the premises, the employees found the cash counter open and laptop wires and other material scattered. Of the seven jewellery counters, three had been targeted.

Police said the thieves made off with diamond jewellery worth Rs 68,91,779 comprising 139 pieces, gold jewellery worth Rs 15,57,379 comprising 27 pieces, and platinum jewellery worth Rs 79,55,817 comprising 48 pieces. Cash amounting to Rs 30,000 was also stolen, taking the total value of the stolen property to Rs 1,64,34,975.

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CCTV Footage Under Examination

“Prima facie, the burglary appears to have been carried out in a planned manner. We have collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area and are analysing it to identify the suspects and establish their route before and after the crime,” a Kharghar police officer said.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons for burglary. Special teams have been formed to trace the accused, while police are examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments and roads.

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