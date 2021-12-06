Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch conducts raid at hookah parlour in Vashi, seizes tobacco products worth Rs 17,000

The Central Unit of Crime Branch conducted a raid at a Hookah Parlour in Vashi on Sunday midnight and arrested six persons. The police also seized falvoured tobacco, liquor and other prohibited item which was being served among customers at the parlour.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch official carried out a raid on Sunday midnight at the Hookah Parlour located at the basement of Shakti Arcade building at sector 19 D in APMC Vashi.

According to police, there were around 35 customers consuming tobacco products at the Hookah parlour around 3 am on Sunday. “The parlour was being operated illegally and Hindi songs were played at high volume,” said an official from the Crime Branch.

The arrested persons were identified as Ganesh Salve, 42, a resident of Ghatkopar and owner of the parlour, Harikrishan Das, Aftab Ahmed, Salman Huse, Kasim Shaikh and Juel Rashid.

“We seized varieties of tobacco kept in plastic boxes and bears worth Rs 17,890 from the parlour,” said the official. He added that all the seized products were being served among customers.

A case has been registered at APMC police station under sections 188, 269, 270 34 of IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, and other relevant sections.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:15 PM IST