Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 48-Year-Old Habitual Burglary Suspect, Solves 13 Housebreaking Cases, Recovers ₹21.25 Lakh Jewellery

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch recovered gold and silver ornaments worth ₹21.25 lakh after arresting a burglary suspect in Bhiwandi | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 9, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 48-year-old habitual burglar and solved 13 housebreaking cases, recovering stolen gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 21.25 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Laxman Suresh Shivsharan, was apprehended by Crime Branch Unit-1 following a parallel investigation into a housebreaking case registered at Rabale MIDC Police Station.

Accused Linked To Burglaries

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Prerna Katte said the accused is a history-sheeter with 49 criminal cases registered against him. "Shivsharan was released on bail in November last year. Soon after coming out of jail, he resumed committing housebreakings across Navi Mumbai. His arrest has enabled us to detect 13 burglary cases and recover stolen property worth Rs 21.25 lakh," Katte said.

She said investigators identified the accused after examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas. "The footage led us to a known offender. Based on technical inputs and surveillance, our team laid a trap and arrested him from Bhiwandi," she added.

During interrogation, Shivsharan allegedly confessed to committing burglaries in the jurisdictions of Rabale MIDC, Rabale, Koparkhairane, Vashi and Turbhe police stations.

Stolen Ornaments Recovered

"Police have recovered 245.67 grams of gold ornaments and 208.5 grams of silver ornaments from the accused. The total value of the recovered property is Rs 21.25 lakh," Katte said.

According to police, the accused was found involved in five housebreaking cases under Rabale MIDC Police Station, four under Rabale Police Station, two under Koparkhairane Police Station, and one each under the Vashi and Turbhe Police Station limits.

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The operation was carried out by Crime Branch Unit-1 under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Vikas Ghodke. The team included Assistant Police Inspector Nileshkumar Mahadik, Police Sub-Inspector Pradip Borude, Uday Mhatre, and police personnel Ashok Aure and Chandrakant Kadam.

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