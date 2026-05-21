Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 3 Nigerian Nationals, Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹1.26 Crore In Vashi’s Juhugaon Raid

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 3 Nigerian Nationals, Seizes ₹1.26 Crore Cocaine In Vashi Raid | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 21: In a major crackdown against narcotics trafficking under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat 2028’ campaign, the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested three Nigerian nationals during a combing operation in Vashi’s Juhugaon area and seized high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1.26 crore.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted simultaneous raids at four locations in Juhugaon after receiving specific information that a group of Nigerian nationals was stockpiling narcotics for distribution.

During the operation, police raided a house at Hariyali Nivas (House No. 522/3) and apprehended the main accused, identified as Oliver Okechukwu Ugwu (47).

“During the search, we recovered two separate packets containing cocaine-like white powder weighing 146.8 grams and 105.7 grams respectively, collectively valued at Rs 1.26 crore. The total quantity of the seized contraband was 252.5 grams,” police said.

Two more accused arrested after interrogation

Based on Ugwu’s interrogation, police identified and arrested two more alleged members of the drug racket — Maduyabuki Cosmos Igweoma (49) and Enosent Dada Lavians (35) — from Kopri village.

All three accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody till May 22.

Apart from the cocaine, police also seized 12 expensive mobile phones of different brands and cash allegedly used in the operation.

Police said two more accused, identified as Simian Ekene and Emmanuel Onoyonam, are wanted in the case and efforts are underway to trace them.

Probe into wider drug syndicate underway

Officials are now probing the wider network of the international drug syndicate and investigating who the accused intended to supply the narcotics to in Navi Mumbai.

The investigation is being led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde, in-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Also Watch:

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Dharmapal Bansode by a team comprising Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade, Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde, Assistant Police Inspectors Nilesh Dhumal, Devendra Ovhal, Tushar Mane, Yogesh Deshmukh and other officers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/