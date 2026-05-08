Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Kamothe History-Sheeter With ₹3.65 Lakh Worth MD Drugs

Navi Mumbai ANC officials seized MD drugs worth ₹3.65 lakh during a raid at a Kamothe apartment | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 8: Navi Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a history-sheeter from Kamothe with 8 grams of mephedrone (MD) drugs worth Rs 3.65 lakh during a raid conducted at a residential apartment. Police said the accused was previously booked in a murder case registered in 2012.

ANC acts on tip-off about drug sale

The arrested accused has been identified as Abdul Khalid Abdul Rashid Sheikh (34), a native of Chembur who was currently residing in Kamothe.

Acting on a tip-off that a man would arrive in Kamothe from Mankhurd to sell MD drugs, the Anti-Narcotics Cell laid a trap under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade.

Police recover MD drugs during raid

Accordingly, the police team raided Room No. 602 in Building No. 9/B of Mansarovar Complex located in Sector 34, Kamothe, at around 2 pm on Thursday.

“During the operation, we apprehended Abdul Sheikh and recovered 8 grams of MD drugs along with materials used for drug distribution. The seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 3.65 lakh,” Nigade said, adding, “Based on specific information, the raid was conducted and the accused was caught with MD drugs meant for sale. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply network.”

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Police search for absconding supplier

During preliminary interrogation, Sheikh allegedly confessed that he had procured the drugs from a person identified as Adil from Govandi. Based on the information, Kamothe Police registered a case against Sheikh and the absconding accused Adil under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

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