Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Busts Prostitution Racket At Vashi Spa; 6 Women Rescued, Manager Arrested

Navi Mumbai, Dec 02: Navi Mumbai Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) on Saturday busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of massage services at Arpana’s Salon & Spa in Sector 11, Juhugaon, Vashi, rescuing six women from the premises. The spa’s manager, Asima Robin Ghosh (34), was arrested, while her partner, Noor Alam Shaikh, remains absconding.

Rs 6,000 Per Customer, Women Coerced: Police

According to police, the spa was allegedly charging Rs 6,000 per customer and coercing women into prostitution. Acting on specific information, the AHTU deployed a decoy customer on November 30 to verify the operations.

Once the illegal activities were confirmed, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade, along with API Yogesh Deshmukh, PSI Sarita Gude and other personnel, conducted a swift raid on the establishment.

Six Women Rescued During Raid

During the operation, officers found six women who revealed they were being forced into sex work under the guise of providing massage services. Based on their statements, police registered a case against Ghosh and Shaikh under BNS Section 143(3) and Sections 3, 4, 7 and 7(1) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Search On for Absconding Accused

“We will continue to crack down on establishments exploiting women under the pretext of spa and massage services. Action will be taken against all those involved, including the absconding accused,” said Senior PI Prithviraj Ghorpade.

Manager Remanded to Custody

Ghosh has been remanded to police custody till December 4, and the search for Noor Alam Shaikh is underway, officials added.

