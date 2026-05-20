Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Catches 2 APMC Sanitation Officials Accepting ₹1.40 Lakh Bribe In Vashi Trap Operation

Anti Corruption Bureau officials conduct a trap operation at the APMC administrative office in Vashi over an alleged bribery case linked to sanitation contracts | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 19: Two senior officials of the sanitation department at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) were caught red-handed allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.40 lakh during a major trap operation conducted by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the APMC administrative building in Vashi on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dr Deepak Awati, in-charge deputy secretary of the Solid Waste Management and Sanitation Department, and Sameer Mhatre, generator operator in the engineering department and in-charge sanitation inspector.

Both were detained while allegedly accepting the bribe amount from a contractor inside the main administrative office of the onion-potato market.

Bribe allegedly demanded for clearing sanitation bill

According to the ACB, the accused had allegedly demanded a 15 per cent commission for clearing payment of an approved one-year sanitation work bill.

Following negotiations, the officials allegedly agreed to accept Rs 1.40 lakh as an advance payment. After receiving the demand, the contractor approached the Navi Mumbai ACB and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB team, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke, laid a trap at the APMC premises on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials caught red-handed during trap

“As soon as the accused accepted the bribe amount from the complainant, our team conducted the raid and caught both officials red-handed with the cash. Further investigation is underway to verify if more people are involved in the case,” said Sonke.

During the operation, the ACB also seized a bag containing the bribe money from the office premises. A case has been registered against both accused at the APMC Police Station and further investigation is in progress.

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Probe into possible wider irregularities

Officials said the ACB is also probing whether similar irregularities took place in other departments of the APMC.

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