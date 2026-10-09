Navi Mumbai Crime: 41-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Drugs Worth ₹3.57 Crore In Taloja

Navi Mumbai’s Anti-Narcotics Cell seized mephedrone and cocaine during an operation in Taloja, with the recovered contraband and other materials valued at Rs 3.57 crore | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 9, 2026: A Nigerian national who spent seven years in prison in a narcotics case and was released on bail in 2025 has been arrested again by the Navi Mumbai Police with drugs worth Rs 3.57 crore, barely months after his release.

The 41-year-old accused, Ani Ikechukwu Darlington, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell from Taloja on October 8, with 2.497 kg of mephedrone (MD) and 566 grams of cocaine allegedly found in his possession and at his residence.

According to the police, Darlington was previously booked by the Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an NDPS case registered in 2019. He had spent seven years in prison in connection with the case before securing bail in 2025.

Police Lay Trap In Taloja

Acting on a tip-off received by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, a police team laid a trap and detained Darlington, who resides at Ambika Building in Rohinjan village, Taloja.

The police recovered 221 grams of mephedrone, valued at Rs 6.63 lakh, from his possession. A search of his residence led to the seizure of another 2.276 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 68.28 lakh and 566 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 2.83 crore.

Other materials allegedly used in the purchase and sale of narcotic substances were also seized. The total value of the seized contraband and other materials was estimated at Rs 3.57 crore.

Investigation Into Drug Supply Network

“The accused had earlier been booked in an NDPS case and had spent seven years in prison before being released on bail in 2025. He has now been arrested again with a substantial quantity of mephedrone and cocaine. We are investigating the source of the drugs, their intended recipients and whether others are involved in the racket,” said ACP Dr Vishal Hire.

A fresh case has been registered against Darlington at Taloja police station under Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was arrested on Thursday.

Navi Mumbai Police Intensify Anti-Drug Operations

The seizure comes amid sustained anti-narcotics operations by the Navi Mumbai Police. Over the past five years, the commissionerate has registered 2,387 narcotics-related cases, arrested 3,200 accused and seized 1,078 kg of narcotic substances collectively valued at Rs 150 crore.

The police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two gangs allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade and initiated action against one male and one female accused under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

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The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has urged citizens to share confidential information about drug-related activities through its helpline at 8828112112.

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