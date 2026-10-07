Navi Mumbai Crime: 3.96 Kg Suspected Ambergris Worth ₹3.96 Crore Seized, 3 Arrested In Shrivardhan

Shrivardhan Police recovered suspected ambergris during a probe into its alleged illegal possession and transportation | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 7, 2026: Shrivardhan police have seized 3.96 kg of whale vomit, suspected to be ambergris, collectively valued at around Rs 3.96 crore, in an operation carried out on October 5.

Three persons, including a 19-year-old and his father, have been arrested in connection with the alleged illegal possession and transportation of the wildlife-derived substance.

Acting on a tip-off at around 5 pm, a police team led by Assistant Police Inspector Vijaykumar Deshmukh intercepted a Honda motorcycle bearing registration number MH-06-CV-3810 at Jivanapar Naka in Shrivardhan.

Police said the rider, Viraj Mahendra Choulkar, 25, of Jivana Koliwada in Shrivardhan, was found carrying 604 grams of the substance. A case was subsequently registered at Shrivardhan police station under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Police Trace Source Of Substance

During questioning, Choulkar allegedly told police that he had obtained the substance from Ruturaj Ramchandra Raghuvir (19), and his father Ramchandra Raghuvir (46).

Police subsequently questioned the duo and seized another 3.356 kg of the suspected ambergris-like material from Ramchandra Raghuvir's residence.

Police also seized the motorcycle, valued at around Rs 60,000.

"The seizure was made after we received specific information about the transportation of the wildlife-derived substance. During the investigation, we traced the source of the material and recovered another quantity from the accused's residence," police said.

Accused Remanded To Police Custody

The three accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody. Further investigation is being conducted by API Deshmukh under the directions of senior police officers.

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Police have appealed to citizens not to possess, transport or sell whale vomit, as such activities attract serious offences under the Wildlife Protection Act.

They have also urged people who find such material along the seashore or elsewhere to immediately inform the Forest Department or the nearest police station.

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