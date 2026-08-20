Navi Mumbai Crime: 4 Robbers Allegedly Break Into Ulwe House, Flee With Gold And Cash Worth ₹9 Lakh

Ulwe Police are examining CCTV footage to trace four unidentified suspects accused of robbing a house in Gavhan | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Four unidentified robbers allegedly broke into a house in Gavhan village in Ulwe in the early hours of Tuesday and fled with gold jewellery and cash worth around Rs 9 lakh after threatening a 53-year-old woman with a knife.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am on August 18 at Patil Ali in Gavhan, where complainant Shevanti Koli (53) was sleeping alone. The accused allegedly removed roof tiles and entered the house through the kitchen.

Koli woke up after hearing a noise and attempted to raise an alarm. However, the robbers allegedly brandished a knife, threatened to kill her and forced her to remain silent. They then stole around five tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 2 lakh in cash before escaping.

Police Launch Search

Ulwe police registered a case against the four unidentified accused under Sections 304, 305, 309(4), 331(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police and crime branch teams have launched a search for the suspects and are examining CCTV footage from the area to trace their movements.

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“We have formed teams to identify and trace the accused. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined and other technical evidence is also being analysed. We are working to establish the route taken by the robbers after the crime,” a police officer said.

Further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Tushar Bachhav.

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