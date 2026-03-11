Navi Mumbai Crime: 4 Police Recruitment Candidates Detained For Suspected Steroid Use During Physical Test

Four candidates appearing for Navi Mumbai police recruitment were detained in Kalamboli after injections and syringes were recovered during physical examination tests | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, March 10: Four candidates appearing for the ongoing Navi Mumbai police recruitment were detained after they were suspected of using steroid injections to enhance their performance during the physical examination at the police headquarters ground in Kalamboli.

Candidates suspected of using performance-enhancing injections

The incident occurred on March 9 during the field tests being conducted for 527 police constable posts, where over 50,000 candidates are undergoing various physical assessments.

Police officials noticed four youths behaving suspiciously near the multipurpose hall area where height and chest measurements were being carried out.

Upon conducting a search, officials recovered empty injections and syringes with red caps labelled “BD U-40 Insulin” from their possession, raising suspicion that they may have injected performance-enhancing substances.

Though no stimulant substance was found with the candidates during the search, the recovered empty injections led police to suspect that the youths might have already administered the drugs. Their blood samples have been collected to determine whether any performance-enhancing substances were used. The laboratory report is expected to confirm the exact details.

Four accused identified

The accused have been identified as Akash Namdev Pansare (21), Suyog Vilas Dhole (21), Sunil Baban Kaduskar (24) and Sanket Ramdas Dongre (30).

Police warn of strict action

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Sanjaykumar Patil said the police recruitment process is completely transparent and merit-based. “Candidates attempting to use drugs or any unfair means will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

A case has been registered against the four at Kalamboli Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The investigation is being carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kote, and police are also probing who supplied the injections to the candidates.

