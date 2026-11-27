Four unidentified men allegedly smashed a gold-carrying car’s windows and fled with 16.4 kg of gold in Shiravane MIDC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 27, 2026: In a daring robbery, four unidentified men allegedly looted 16.4 kg of gold worth approximately Rs 20 crore from a car transporting the precious metal in Nerul MIDC on Thursday night.

The accused, who arrived in a WagonR, intercepted the car in the Shiravane MIDC area, smashed its windows with iron rods and forcibly fled with a bag containing gold biscuits, chains and other ornaments.

The incident took place around 9.45 pm on November 26, when Lakshman Ghuro Mukhiya (55), along with two other employees of Chain and Chain company, was transporting gold from Zaveri Bazaar to the company's premises in Nerul MIDC.

Robbers Intercept Car In Shiravane MIDC

When their car reached the service road near the Raheja site in Shiravane MIDC, a WagonR carrying four men allegedly intercepted their vehicle. The accused smashed the front windshield and the driver's side window with iron rods. When Mukhiya attempted to resist, one of the robbers allegedly struck him on the face with an iron rod, injuring him near his left eye.

The accused then snatched a bag containing 16 kg and 400 grams of gold, including gold biscuits, chains and other ornaments, before fleeing towards Thane in their WagonR.

Police Form Teams To Trace Accused

Following the incident, senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vashi division, and officers from the Central Crime Branch, Crime Branch Unit-1 and Turbhe police station, rushed to the spot.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and formed multiple teams to trace the accused. The suspects are believed to be between 22 and 35 years of age. We are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and analysing technical evidence to establish their identities and track their movements," a senior police officer said.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Man Wanted In 5 Chennai Chain-Snatching, Vehicle Theft Cases From Badlapur

Turbhe police have registered a case under Sections 309(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is being carried out jointly by Turbhe police and the crime branch.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/