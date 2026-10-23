Navi Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Uran Man Suffers Serious Head Injuries And Burns After Being Set On Fire; 1 Arrested

Uran police have arrested one suspect after a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and set on fire in Bhomgaon | Representaional Image

Navi Mumbai, October 23, 2026: A 32-year-old man sustained burn injuries after two men allegedly intercepted him while he was returning home from work, assaulted him with an iron object and set him on fire after pouring petrol on him in Bhomgaon, Uran, on Thursday evening.

Uran police have registered a case of attempted murder against the two accused, one of whom is allegedly connected to the complainant through a romantic relationship with his granddaughter.

The victim, Namesh Krishna Patil (32), is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Panvel for serious head injuries and burns. Police have arrested one of the accused, Ashtang alias Sarvesh Patil (28), while further investigation is underway.

Victim Attacked While Returning Home

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5 pm when Namesh was returning home on his motorcycle after finishing work. The two accused, who were allegedly following him on a Bullet motorcycle, intercepted him near the P.P. Kharpatil petrol pump in Bhomgaon.

Ashtang allegedly struck Namesh on the head five to seven times with an iron object. After Namesh collapsed, the accused allegedly poured petrol from a plastic bottle over him and threw a lit matchstick at him in an attempt to burn him alive.

Victim Suffers Burns and Head Injuries

Namesh suffered burn injuries to his face, both hands, ears, left shoulder and neck, apart from serious injuries to his head. He was subsequently admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Panvel.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that suspicion over a love affair and an old dispute may have led to the attack,” police said.

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One Accused Arrested

After receiving information about the incident, Uran police visited the hospital and recorded Namesh's statement. A case has been registered against both accused for attempted murder, and Ashtang alias Sarvesh Patil has been arrested. Police Sub-Inspector Suresh Kuhade is conducting further investigation.

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