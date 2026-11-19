Turbhe Police inspect the spot where the 30-year-old man's body was found in bushes along Mahape-Shilphata Road | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 19, 2026: A 30-year-old man who earned his livelihood by dressing as a transgender person and seeking alms was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon, with his body found in a bushy stretch along the Mahape-Shilphata Road on Wednesday evening.

The victim, identified as Manu Madan Prasad, had sustained deep injuries to his neck. Turbhe police have registered a murder case against an unidentified person and launched a probe to establish the motive and identify the killer.

Body Found By Victim’s Brother

The body was discovered around 5 pm on November 18 by the victim's brother, Ranu Kumar Madan Prasad (36), who had been searching for him after he failed to return home. Manu had left home on Tuesday but remained untraceable until Wednesday.

The deceased lived with his wife and son near the Durga temple in Babagalli at Turbhe Stores. However, he also stayed with transgender associates in Kopri village. Although he was not transgender, he dressed in a saree and sought alms while posing as a transgender person to earn his livelihood.

During the search, his brother spotted the body lying in a pool of blood in the bushes along the road from Shilphata towards Mahape. He immediately alerted Turbhe police, who rushed to the spot.

Police Probe Murder Motive

A preliminary examination revealed that the victim had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, with fatal injuries inflicted on his neck. The body was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.

"We have registered a murder case against an unidentified person and are investigating all possible angles, including the motive behind the crime. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused," a Turbhe police officer said.

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Vijay Kharat, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vashi Division, Adinath Budhwant, Turbhe Senior Police Inspector Sunil Shinde and Assistant Police Inspector Sameer Chaskar visited the spot and inspected the scene of crime.

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