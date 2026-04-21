Navi Mumbai Crime: 29-Year-Old Woman, Accomplice Arrested Within 12 Hours For ₹23 Lakh Theft At Boyfriend’s House

Police arrest woman and accomplice in Navi Mumbai, recover ₹23 lakh stolen valuables | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 21: A 29-year-old woman and her accomplice were arrested for a theft in her boyfriend's house. The arrest was made within 12 hours of a theft case being registered by Poynad Police, with officers recovering stolen valuables worth Rs 23.05 lakh, including gold jewellery, cash and mobile phones.

Accused arrested while attempting to flee

The accused, identified as Rani Vinayak Chavan (now Rani Shubham Jaiswal), along with her accomplice Shubham Pashnu alias Pawan Kumar Jaiswal (26), were apprehended from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai while allegedly planning to flee to Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Details of the theft

According to the complaint, the incident occurred in the early hours of April 13 at Navin Dehen village in Alibag taluka, where the complainant was residing in a rented room. Between 1:30 am and 6:00 am, Chavan—who was in a relationship with the complainant—allegedly stole 18.2 tolas of gold jewellery worth Rs 18,200, Rs 4 lakh in cash, and three mobile phones valued at Rs 85,000, taking the total to Rs 23,05,000. She is also accused of locking the complainant inside the room before fleeing.

Police action and recovery

Based on the complaint, Poynad Police registered a case (CR No. 45/2026) under Sections 305(A), 127(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on April 13 at 11:20 pm.

A police team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sujit Gadde, along with Havaldar Navnath Mhatre and constables Suresh Waghmare and Mangesh Langi, launched a swift investigation. Acting on technical analysis and inputs from informants, the team tracked the accused to Navi Mumbai and Thane, eventually nabbing them from Turbhe.

“Both accused were planning to flee the state, but were apprehended in time. The entire stolen property has been successfully recovered,” a police officer said.

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Senior officials oversee probe

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal, Additional SP Abhijit Shivthare, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jalinder Nalakul. Further investigation is underway.

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