Navi Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Over Old Dispute In Digha's Yadav Nagar; 2 Arrested

Rabale MIDC police have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man in Digha's Yadav Nagar | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 23, 2026: A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following an old dispute in the Yadav Nagar area of Digha on Thursday night. The Rabale MIDC police arrested two of the three accused within hours of the murder, while a search is underway for the third suspect.

The deceased has been identified as Divakar Somnath Yadav, a resident of Yadav Nagar. The accused, Yogesh Niranjan Jaiswal alias Bobby, Krishna Dilip Singh and Vivek Rajendra Yadav alias Chhotu, also reside in the same locality and were acquainted with the victim. The group allegedly had a previous dispute, which is suspected to have led to the fatal attack.

Dispute Escalates Into Fatal Attack

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9 pm when the accused allegedly intercepted Divakar on the road opposite Krishna Dairy in Yadav Nagar. Following an argument over their previous dispute, the accused allegedly assaulted him and stabbed him multiple times in different parts of his body.

Divakar sustained critical injuries and was rushed for medical treatment. However, he died before he could be admitted to the hospital.

Two Accused Arrested Within Hours

Following the incident, the Rabale MIDC police rushed to the spot and registered a murder case against the three accused. Acting on technical evidence and available information, the police traced the suspects and arrested Jaiswal and Singh within a few hours of the crime.

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“We have arrested two of the three accused within hours of the incident. A search is underway to trace and arrest the third accused,” a police officer said.

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