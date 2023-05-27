 Navi Mumbai Crime: 26-year-old man held for sexually assaulting minor in Vashi
The arrested accused was identified as Monal Ramesh Vaghela. A case has been registered against him in the relevant sections of POCSO.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Vashi police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the neighborhood. The incident took place on Wednesday evening.

Accused identified, booked under POSCO

Accused took the victim to a room and sexually assaulted her

According to police, the victim lives in the same locality as the accused and on Wednesday evening, when the girl was out for some work, the accused Vaghela took the girl to a room for some work. However, taking her there, he sexually assaulted her.

After this incident, the victim girl narrated the whole incident to her mother and they approached the Vashi police station. Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested.

