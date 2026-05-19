Navi Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old Dies After Violent Clash Between Auto Drivers Near Ghansoli Station; Murder Case Filed

Police launched a hunt for absconding accused after a youth died following a violent clash between auto-rickshaw drivers near Ghansoli railway station | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 18: The violent clash between auto-rickshaw drivers outside Ghansoli railway station has claimed the life of 18-year-old Ayan Mehboob Sheikh, who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Following his death, Koparkhairane police have converted the case into a murder offence and intensified efforts to arrest the remaining absconding accused.

Dispute over passenger queue led to clash

The incident took place on Sunday night outside the Ghansoli railway station auto stand over a dispute related to auto drivers allegedly picking up passengers without following the designated queue system.

What initially began as an argument between auto driver Sudhya alias Subhash Jadhav and Adil Rafiq Sheikh soon escalated into a violent confrontation between two groups.

According to police, Ayan Sheikh had tried to intervene and stop the fight when he was allegedly attacked with a knife, stones and other objects by the accused.

He sustained grievous head injuries and was admitted to hospital in critical condition, where he later died during treatment on Monday.

Two arrested, main accused absconding

Two accused — Swapnil Kashinath Surve (30) and Pramod Vasant Mankar (31) — were arrested shortly after the incident. However, the main accused, Sudhya alias Subhash Jadhav and Satya alias Satish, are still absconding.

Senior Police Inspector Umesh Gawali of Koparkhairane police station said, “After the death of Ayan Sheikh during treatment, the offence has been converted into a murder case. Police teams are actively searching for the absconding accused, and strict action will be taken against all those involved.”

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Police examining CCTV footage

Police have also begun examining CCTV footage from the station premises and surrounding areas while recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

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