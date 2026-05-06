Navi Mumbai Crime: 15 Investors Allegedly Cheated Of ₹57.36 Lakh In Uran Plot Sale Scam; Case Registered

CBD Belapur Police investigate a land fraud case involving alleged fake plot sale promises in Uran taluka areas of Navi Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 6: CBD Belapur police have registered a case against a group of eight persons for allegedly cheating 15 investors of Rs 57.36 lakh by promising to sell open plots and failing to deliver either the land or refunds. The accused have been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust, and further investigation is underway.

Firm allegedly lured buyers with plot advertisements

According to police, the main accused, Tejas Daki, along with his associates, had opened an office under the name M/s Landlords Realtors in the CBD area in June 2022. The group allegedly advertised open plots for sale in Washve, Vasheni, and Punade areas of Uran taluka, attracting potential buyers.

Lured by the advertisements, multiple investors approached the firm and paid large sums for the plots. However, despite receiving the payments, the accused neither handed over possession of the plots nor returned the money.

Fifteen investors approach police with complaint

The complainants include Pushkarsingh Rawat, Pravin Chandanshiv, Pradeep Bhatkar, Sunil Wadkar, Kantilal Patel, Gaurav Varasolkar, Rajinder Singh, Hafiz Ansari, Manoj Holkar, Nani Mandal, Tukaram Dhepe, Sachin Shahane, Sunil Shetty, and others, who jointly approached the police.

"Based on their complaint, we have registered a case and further investigations are on," a police officer from CBD Belapur Police Station said.

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Eight accused booked under BNS provisions

The case has been registered against Tejas Daki, Shubhangi Shinde, Manohar Mhatre, Prem Daki, Sandesh Patil, Vishal, Preeti Daki, and Shrikant Bhandari under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

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