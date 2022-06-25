e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Covid cases continue to rise in PMC; 148 new cases reported in last 24 hours

The recovery rate under the PMC has gone down to 97.87 from 98.4 in June. So far, 1,416 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Photo: PTI

It is worrisome for the people living under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction as the civic body has been reporting over 100 cases per day for the last four days. On June 17, after almost four months, for the first time, more than 100 new cases of Covid were reported under the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases under the civic jurisdiction reached 646 with 148 new cases reported on June 24. During June, so far, the number of active cases of Covid under PMC has seen 10 times rise.

At the beginning of the month, the number of active cases stood at just 68, which crossed 650 in the fourth week of the month.

In fact, the number of active cases that had come down to just one in the second week of April crossed 600 in mid-June.

New cases were detected across all wards with the maximum in the Kharghar node. At present, the Kharghar node has 305 active cases of Covid, followed by Kamothe, 105, and Kalamboli 83. Taloja node, which had zero cases for almost three months, has four active cases now.

The recovery rate under the PMC has gone down to 97.87 from 98.4 in June. So far, 1,416 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 4,205 new COVID-19 infections recorded, active cases jump to 25,317
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Covid cases continue to rise in PMC; 148 new cases reported in last 24 hours

RECENT STORIES

Is abortion illegal in US? What is the law in America about abortion? In which countries abortion is...

Is abortion illegal in US? What is the law in America about abortion? In which countries abortion is...

Maharashtra: CM Thackeray approaches EC to ensure Shinde camp doesn't use Balasaheb's name, rebel...

Maharashtra: CM Thackeray approaches EC to ensure Shinde camp doesn't use Balasaheb's name, rebel...

'We haven't quit Shiv Sena', says Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar from Guwahati

'We haven't quit Shiv Sena', says Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar from Guwahati

India star wrestler Bajrang Punia keen to regain form ahead of Commonwealth Games, World...

India star wrestler Bajrang Punia keen to regain form ahead of Commonwealth Games, World...

'One for the grandkids': Leicestershire pacer Roman Walker on bagging prized wicket of Virat Kohli...

'One for the grandkids': Leicestershire pacer Roman Walker on bagging prized wicket of Virat Kohli...