Navi Mumbai: Covid cases continue to rise in PMC; 148 new cases reported in last 24 hours

It is worrisome for the people living under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction as the civic body has been reporting over 100 cases per day for the last four days. On June 17, after almost four months, for the first time, more than 100 new cases of Covid were reported under the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases under the civic jurisdiction reached 646 with 148 new cases reported on June 24. During June, so far, the number of active cases of Covid under PMC has seen 10 times rise.

At the beginning of the month, the number of active cases stood at just 68, which crossed 650 in the fourth week of the month.

In fact, the number of active cases that had come down to just one in the second week of April crossed 600 in mid-June.

New cases were detected across all wards with the maximum in the Kharghar node. At present, the Kharghar node has 305 active cases of Covid, followed by Kamothe, 105, and Kalamboli 83. Taloja node, which had zero cases for almost three months, has four active cases now.

The recovery rate under the PMC has gone down to 97.87 from 98.4 in June. So far, 1,416 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.