Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination drive ONLY for 18-44 age group at THESE centres on May 9

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) informed that there will be no vaccination drive on May 9, Sunday.

Additionally, no drive-in vaccination will take place either, the civic body informed.

However, citizens between the age of 18 to 44 who have registered for the session on the CoWIN portal will be vaccinated at Nerul, Vashi, Airoli Municipal Hospitals from 9 am to 5 pm.