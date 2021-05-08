Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination drive ONLY for 18-44 age group at THESE centres on May 9

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) informed that there will be no vaccination drive on May 9, Sunday.
Additionally, no drive-in vaccination will take place either, the civic body informed.
However, citizens between the age of 18 to 44 who have registered for the session on the CoWIN portal will be vaccinated at Nerul, Vashi, Airoli Municipal Hospitals from 9 am to 5 pm.
Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) too informed that the civic body will not conduct COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday (May 9).
With 3,82,405 administered doses, Maharashtra has vaccinated the most beneficiaries between the age bracket of 18 to 44 years.
The 'liberalized and accelerated' phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination came into force on May 1. Registration for the newly eligible population groups had commenced on April 28.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)