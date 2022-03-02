Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 cases drop to single digit

The number of new COVID-19 cases have dropped to single-digit under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Moreover, even the occupancy in hospitals and COVID-19 centres have dropped. At present, the number of active cases is just 148 which is around 10 months low.

On March 1, the NMMC saw a total of 6 new cases under its jurisdiction. However, the civic body continues to test over 5000 per day. “We conducted a total of 2487 Rt-PCR tests and 3632 Antigen tests on March 1,” said a senior civic official.

He added that the civic body saw the peak in mid-January when the daily number of cases had crossed 2,400 per day. However, it started dropping by end of January and now, for the last couple of days, the daily cases dropped to a single digit. On March 1, a total of 18 people were discharged.

So far, a total of 1,51,059 people were found COVID-19 positive. However, 1,48,862 citizens were recovered with a rate of 98.54%. However, a total of 2,049 people died due to Covid infection under the NMMC jurisdiction. Around 70 people lost their lives in the third wave of COVID-19.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:09 AM IST