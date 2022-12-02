Navi Mumbai cops arrest 8 for refilling, selling LPG cylinders in Kalamboli; seize materials worth Rs 16 lakhs | Representative Photo

A team under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2 arrested eight persons for allegedly refilling LPG gas cylinders from a gas tanker in Panvel on Monday night.

The police informed that they have confiscated materials worth about Rs. 16.56 lakhs. The cops seized 46 commercial cylinders, 104 empty cylinders, 2 pickup jeeps, one Tempo, a gas extraction machine and other materials.

According to police, they were selling one gas cylinder at Rs 900 in the open market after refilling them.

Pankaj Dahane, DCP Zone 2 received the information that a few persons were illegally refilling commercial cylinders from LPG tankers of Bharat Gas Company with the help of machines in Kalamboli. The refilled cylinders were being sold in the market.

Based on the information, DCP Dahane’s team carried out a raid at the site. Assistant Police Inspector Avinash Palde and his team carried out the raid on Monday night.

During the raid, they found that some persons were illegally filling the empty cylinders with the help of rubber pipe and regulator through a machine attached to the LPG tanker parked there. Police seized all the cylinders and arrested eight persons.

They were identified as Roshan Janardan Ulvekar, 27, Kailash Farsaram Bishnoi,19, Sunil Mohanram Bishnoi, 22, Surendra Bhagwaram Bishnoi, 20, Rameshwar Kumar Manoharram Bishnoi,22, Shukram Haruram Bishnoi, 30, Nitesh Kisan Keni, 30, and Babu Bharat Paswan,18.