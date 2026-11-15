Navi Mumbai Cop Dragged 200 Metres On Car Bonnet: Inspector Transferred Over 3-Day FIR Delay | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The three-day delay in registering an offence in the case where a police constable was dragged for nearly 200 metres on the bonnet of a speeding car during a nakabandi has cost Kalamboli Senior Police Inspector Tanaji Narnavar his post. Taking serious note of the delay, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe ordered Narnavar’s immediate transfer to the police control room. The action has caused a stir within the police department.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car and his accomplice, who had been absconding since the incident, have been arrested from Jalgaon and Parner. A court has remanded them in police custody for two days.

The incident took place around 1 am on November 8 at the junction in front of D-Mart in Roadpali, within the jurisdiction of Kalamboli police station. Police personnel were conducting vehicle checks as part of a nakabandi when they signalled a speeding white Swift Dzire to stop. However, instead of stopping, the driver rammed the car into police constable Dilip Bhoi (43), who was deployed at the checkpoint.

The impact threw Bhoi onto the bonnet of the car. However, the driver continued at high speed, dragging the constable for nearly 200 metres before throwing him onto the roadside and fleeing with his accomplice. Bhoi sustained serious injuries, including a fracture to his leg.

The incident came under widespread public scrutiny after a video showing the constable being dragged on the car's bonnet went viral on social media, raising questions about the police department's handling of the case.

Despite the incident taking place on November 8, Kalamboli police registered an offence only on November 11. Commissioner Bharambe took serious note of the three-day delay in registering the case and transferred Narnavar to the police control room with immediate effect. Police Inspector Dilip Chavan has been given additional charge of Kalamboli police station. A senior police officer confirmed the administrative action. The officer said that though the senior police inspector had started the investigations right after the incident, it was his duty to have registered the case first, immediately.

Senior officials have clarified that they was no foul play on the part of the officer who was transferred.

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