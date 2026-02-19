Navi Mumbai Constable Suspended After Murder Arrest In Satara | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A police constable attached to Rabale MIDC Police Station in Navi Mumbai has been suspended after his arrest in a murder and destruction of evidence case registered in Satara district, as per an official suspension order issued on February 18.

Arrest In Satara Case

Police Constable Bandu Bapu Bhise (No. 1679) was arrested on February 10 along with three associates in connection with crime registered at Lonand Police Station in Satara under Sections 103(1), 238 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He is currently in police custody remand.

Victim Burnt, Body Dumped

According to the order, the crime pertains to the alleged murder of Kalyan Somnath Bobade (30), a resident of Kalamboli in Panvel. The incident took place on February 6 at Ahire Khind in village Sukhed, Taluka Khandala, on land bearing Survey No. 115/1 near a well. The accused allegedly tied the victim’s legs with a rope, poured petrol on his body with the intention of destroying evidence, set him ablaze and pushed him in a burning condition into the well.

Absent Since January 21

The suspension order further states that Bhise had been absent from duty since January 21, reportedly citing an accident and remaining on sick leave. During this period of absence, he allegedly committed the offence with the help of three associates.

DCP Terms Act Inhuman

In the order, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1, Vashi) Pankaj Dahane termed the act “inhuman and of a grave nature,” noting that despite being aware of police discipline and law, the constable allegedly committed a serious offence such as murder. The order states that retaining him in service would not be appropriate in the larger public interest.

Suspension Under Police Act

Exercising powers under Section 25(2) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Police (Punishments and Appeals) Rules, 1956, and other relevant government notifications and departmental orders, the DCP suspended Bhise from government service with effect from February 10 — the date of his arrest.

Posted To Control Room

During the suspension period, Bhise has been attached to the Police Control Room, Navi Mumbai, where he is required to mark daily attendance and obtain prior written permission before leaving headquarters for private work. He has been directed to deposit all government property, including uniform, identity card and warrant card, with the Reserve Police Inspector at the Police Headquarters, Navi Mumbai.

Subsistence Allowance Rules

As per service rules, he will be entitled to subsistence allowance equivalent to half of his average pay along with admissible allowances, subject to submission of a monthly certificate declaring that he has not engaged in any private employment or business. The order states that engaging in private work during suspension would amount to misconduct and may result in forfeiture of subsistence allowance.

Suspension May Continue

Officials said that if a departmental inquiry is initiated, the suspension will continue until a final decision is taken, and the competent authority reserves the right to review the suspension as per rules.

