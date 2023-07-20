Navi Mumbai Considers Implementation Of MetroNeo 2.0

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai has become the the fifth city in India and the third in Maharashtra to actively consider Metro Neo, a hybrid of metro rail and bus rapid transit system.

This innovative technology has all the features of a metro rail, except for the vehicle that ferries passengers. Bi-articulated buses with overhead equipment will power the system instead of rail-based coaches. The system is similar to the tram that once operated on the streets of South Mumbai, but without rail tracks. The entire pathway will be elevated, with stations similar to metro corridors.

More cost-effective than a metro rail

The proposed system caters to passenger loads that are neither excessive nor thin and is more cost-effective than a metro rail. A metro rail is economical for Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) of over 15,000, while a bus transit system caters to up to 5,000 PHPDT. A rail-based tram system addresses traffic requirements of up to 15,000 PHPDT. Hence, Metro Neo has been proposed for cities and corridors where PHPDT is around 8,000 and extendable up to 10,000.

The Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs had issued standard specifications for Metro Neo in November 2020. “The CIDCO Board has approved the implementation of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 2, 3, and 4 using a modified mode of transport called MetroNeo 2.0 instead of the standard gauge Metro. MetroNeo 2.0 is a rubber tyre bi-articulated electric trolley-bus that is powered by an overhead traction system. This system requires a dedicated right-of-way and can be either elevated or at grade,” said a senior state official.

Routes are yet to be identified

CIDCO has appointed the Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for MetroNeo 2.0 on the identified routes for these lines. So far, UMTC has submitted the travel demand model, alignment, and station locations. The draft DPR is in, and the tendering process is likely to commence in the months to come. The other cities in India where this system has been proposed are Nagpur, Nashik, Warangal, Delhi, and Jaipur.

