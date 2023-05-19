Navi Mumbai Congress raises issue of liquor shop in Nerul node |

Navi Mumbai: Vidya Bhandekar, Secretary of Navi Mumbai District Congress, has approached senior police inspectors at Nerul Police Station to address the concerns of local residents regarding the presence of wine shops in Sector 2 near the LIG settlement.

Local wine shop causes issues for residents, alleged Bhandekar

Bhandekar submitted a letter to the police highlighting the ongoing issues in the Nerul node. She alleged that a wine shop located in Sheshajari Mini Market of Sector 2 LIG settlement is causing problems for residents as anti-social elements assemble there and consume beer. They also engage in loud and unruly behaviour and use abusive language on a daily basis.

Issues are mainly faced by women and young children, especially girls: Bhandekar

This creates inconvenience for the residents, especially women and girls while crossing the stretch. "It has become difficult for women and girls to pass through that area. Due to this environment, there have been adverse effects on innocent children, and the kids have started using abusive language in their conversations," said Vidya Bhandekar. The Nerul police assured action.

