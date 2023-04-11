 Navi Mumbai: Congress demands CCTVs on internal roads, parks in Nerul node
Vidya Bhandekar, Secretary of Congress' city unit reasoned that installing CCTV cameras will help to keep crime in check and identify offenders.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The number of thefts in Navi Mumbai's Nerul, Juinagar and Shiravane village areas has recently increased. Incidents of chain snatching and eve teasing has also risen, Vidya Bhandekar, Secretary of Congress' city unit, wrote to civic chief.

Bhandekar demanded that CCTV camera be installed on the internal roads of the aforementioned areas. She reasoned that it will help to keep crime in check and identify offenders.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Battle against PMC retrospective tax collection continues, four more cases lined up
article-image

“We have submitted a letter for installation of CCTVs in Nerul Sector 2, 4 as well as Juinagar Node and Shiravane village in external, internal roads, intersections and public parks, playgrounds. We want to bring civic chief attention to the seriousness of the problem,” said Bhnadekar.

She added, "During summers, many go on vacations and their homes are locked. Since there are no CCTV cameras in the above areas, miscreants unabatedly commit crimes. Installing CCTV will automatically prevent many incidents, and it will be possible to trace the criminals. We made the demand after considering the seriousness of the problem and demands of the local residents."





