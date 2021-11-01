Navi Mumbai: Company issues clarification after PAP farmer consumes pesticide at CIDCO Bhawan

In an unfortunate incident, a project-affected person (PAP) from Dhutum village in Uran Tehsil consumed a pesticide-like substance at the Additional Collector and Chief Land and Survey Officer (Land Acquisition) officer located on the first floor of CIDCO Bhawan in Belapur on Monday. The PAP farmer has been admitted to MGM Hospital in Belapur and his condition is said to be stable.

According to CIDCO officials, the PAP farmer has been identified as Dattu Bhiva Thakur. Around 3 pm on Monday he consumed the pesticide-like substance in front of the officials as he had some problems with the 12.5% land allotment for lands acquired from him.

In a statement issued by the public relations department of CIDCO, the issue related to Thakur is under consideration by the government and it is being followed up by CIDCO from time to time. "All the development has been updated to Thakur through a letter dated 21.10.2021 by CIDCO Corporation in connection with the application received on 07.10.2021. This letter has been accepted by the applicant Thakur himself in the presence of CIDCO office on 22.10.2021," read the statement.

According to CIDCO, Thakur's pending issue for acquired land at Mauje Navghar has been resolved. "Apart from this, there is no issue related to CIDCO," said a CIDCO official.

"CIDCO has always put the interests of the project victims first. The city of Navi Mumbai has been built due to his cooperation. As this unfortunate incident took place in CIDCO Bhavan, all the medical expenses of Thakur are being borne by CIDCO," added the CIDCO official.

