Navi Mumbai: CM Shinde Inaugurates Various CIDCO Projects, Calls Them 'Game Changer'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the projects such as Metro and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which are being developed in Navi Mumbai through City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), will be a game changer. He also stated that CIDCO and other corporations have contributed significantly in country's 5 trillion dollar economy by implementing various international projects in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

"The result of this is that Maharashtra has proved to be the growth center of the country's economy," Shinde said while inaugurating and performing bhoomipujan of CIDCO's Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Navi Mumbai International Airport Bridge, Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road, Bhumiputra Bhavan, Ulwe Coastal Road and Passenger Water Terminal Nerul projects costing around Rs 5,000 Crore through video conferencing.

Shinde mentioned that the development works are being implemented efficiently in Navi Mumbai by CIDCO and the growth centers being developed in the satellite city are proved to be the horsepower for the state.

In his introductory speech, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO, Vijay Singhal gave brief information about the projects which were inaugurated and the bhoomipujan of which was performed through a presentation.

The Maharashtra government has emphasized on enhancing connectivity in the Mumbai metropolitan region through projects like Atal Setu. CIDCO has also undertaken various transport projects to contribute towards the goal of the government.

Kharghar-Turbhe link road being 5.4 km long will provide direct connectivity between Turbhe and International Corporate Park at Kharghar. The Ulwe Coastal Road is being developed as a six-lane road connecting Atal Setu (MTHL) and NMIA.

The bridge directly connecting the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, will provide direct access to vehicles coming from Pune and other cities.

The Bhumiputra Bhavan at Ulwe has been developed to preserve and promote the culture of the sons of the soil. Along with this, the locals will get the rightful space to celebrate their various ceremonies and programmes in this premises.

A passenger ferry terminal has been developed at Nerul along with Ro-Ro and speed boat services between Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai and Konkan. Apart from this, water transport facility will be available from Nerul, Navi Mumbai to Mumbai (Bhaucha Dhakka) Domestic Cruise Terminus (DCT) as well as Elephanta Caves, Mandwa, Revas etc. This will significantly reduce the travel distance between these regions. Tourists can also visit this place and enjoy the beautiful sea journey.