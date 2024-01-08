Navi Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates PMC’s Integrated Property Transfer System

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently inaugurated the Integrated Property Transfer System facility implemented by the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) property tax department along with the registration and stamps department of the Maharashtra government. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Guardian Minister Uday Samant, Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare, MLAs Bharat Gogawle, Prashant Thakur, Ravindra Patil, Mahendra Thorve, Mahesh Baladi, Mahendra Dalvi were also present.

'Government at Your Door' initiative

To be implemented under the 'Government at Your Door' initiative, the programme was conducted at Lonere, Mangaon. PMC is the first civic body to implement this facility in Maharashtra.

With this, the PMC has taken a step forward in providing facilities in an integrated form through various civic services (an integrated web-based portal) provided to the citizens through civic self-government under the 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative. This new facility will be started to make services provided by municipal corporation more transparent.

Details of the new scheme

After the purchase and sale of a property, the property is recorded on the Property Card and Tax Pay Record. Under this new facility, it will be necessary to record the property identification number on the tax payment of the corporation while registering the property with the assistant registrar.

“Property owners must ensure that they have paid the property tax in full along with the arrears while purchasing the property and attach the receipt to their records. If the property owner mentions the property code number in their registration form, his or her name will be instantly entered in the municipal property tax system. As a result, the property buyer will not have to make a separate application to register his name as a taxpayer with the municipality. Also, the property owners will be able to easily make their tax payment on the website of the corporation,” PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh informed.

This facility will be of great benefit to the citizens and will save them both time and money. In the office of the Assistant Registrar, Panvel, a board informing about this facility has also been put up on the facade so that the property owners can get information about it.

The 'PMC TAX APP'

The civic body is receiving good responses from property owners while paying the property tax for the current financial year. From April 2023 to January 5, 2024, Rs 236 crore has been added to the civic coffers. A discount of 2% is being given to property owners if they pay property tax online.

The corporation has also developed 'PMC TAX APP' to pay property tax online. Citizens can also pay the tax by going to the website www.panvelmc.org

Advantages of Automatic Taxpayer Registration System

1. Taxpayer registration time will be saved and the process will be completely paperless.

2. Human errors are to be reduced.

3. Contains the name of the property holder with 100 percent accuracy.

4. Citizens will not need to come to the corporation to change the name of the property.

5. There will be no human intervention in the documents.

6. Administration will be done in a people-oriented and transparent manner.