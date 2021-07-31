Navi Mumbai: Clinical trial for cancer treatment with Proton Therapy to start soon in TMC’s ACTREC Kharghar centre

There is good news for cancer patients as the treatment with Proton Therapy will soon start at Tata Memorial Centre’s (TMC) ACTREC Kharghar centre. A part of the project has been commissioned for the clinical trial during a small event held at the Kharghar centre on Saturday.

The TMC expects that the treatment with Proton Therapy may start by end of the year after getting necessary approval from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

Since TMC works under the DAE, the cost of treatment will be subsidized and even free of the cost of economically weaker sections. Children will get priority in treatment.

Dr Siddhartha Laskar, deputy Director Academics at TMC, Parel (Academics), who is also overseeing the project said that once the project starts functioning in full capacity, around 800 patients will get treatment in a year, and half of the patients will be given free of cost. He added that the project has been completed in a record time and this is an achievement for TMC and Ion Beam Application (IBA). The IBA is a Belgian based company, a world leader in Proton Therapy and accelerator systems and it was selected by TMC to supply, install and operate the Proton Therapy system at Kharghar centre.

Dr Laskar added that Proton Therapy treatment is one of the world’s most sophisticated forms of cancer treatment. “The treatment modality is called as the Proton Therapy Treatment and is the first of its kind in the public sector in India. The ambitious project is being executed in association with the IBA, Belgium,” he said, adding “The Proton Beam Therapy machine provides sub-millimetre precision in destroying cancer cells. It ensures precision tumour targeting with minimal collateral damage to normal and vital tissues.

Rakesh Pathak, Director, IBA India said that the accelerator at the Kharghar facility is the largest medical accelerator in the country and it has been commissioned in a record time, during the peak of the COVID-19 period.