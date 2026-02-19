Navi Mumbai Cleanliness Drive: Over 500 Citizens Join NMMC’s ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ Special Sanitation Initiative Across 6 Locations

Residents and sanitation workers collaborate in a citywide cleanliness drive organised by NMMC under the ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ programme | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Feb 19: As part of the ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ programme, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation conducted intensive cleanliness drives at six locations across the city, with active participation from sanitation workers and citizens. A total of 527 people took part in the special campaigns.

Six locations covered across city

Widely recognised as one of the country’s leading cities under the Super Clean League, Navi Mumbai has been implementing focused cleanliness initiatives, receiving strong public support.

Accordingly, special drives were carried out at Koparkhairane NMMC School No. 31, Vashi Sector 10, Sanpada Gurudwara area in Sector 9 (Turbhe division), the Belapur stretch along the Sion–Panvel Highway, Airoli Sector 1 Gurudwara area, and Vishnunagar and adjoining hill areas in the Digha division.

While the municipal corporation continues to prioritise daily sanitation to improve the city’s cleanliness rankings, these special drives were organised in view of the ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ events scheduled on the 28th and 1st. Sanitation officers, inspectors, cleanliness ambassadors and local residents actively participated, ensuring effective implementation of the campaign.

Public participation strengthens clean city drive

Civic officials said such collective efforts are strengthening Navi Mumbai’s image as a clean and environmentally responsible city, and similar initiatives will continue to be undertaken with public participation.

