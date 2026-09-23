Navi Mumbai: Class 6 Students Explore Science Through Hands-On Workshop In Seawoods

Seawoods students took part in interactive experiments designed to make science learning more practical and engaging | Photo Credits: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai, September 23, 2026: A hands-on science workshop was organised for Class 6 students of Dnyandeep Seva Mandal High School in Seawoods on Tuesday to encourage curiosity, creativity and scientific thinking among children from underserved communities.

Interactive Science Learning

The workshop, organised by Empowering Tomorrow, introduced students to basic scientific concepts through interactive experiments, live demonstrations and activity-based learning.

The students participated in simple experiments and were encouraged to ask questions, make observations and develop their own explanations for the results.

Photo Credits: Farooq Sayed

The organisers said the focus was on making science more accessible and engaging by giving students an opportunity to learn through practical experiences rather than only through classroom lessons.

Educational Outreach Programme

The initiative is part of Empowering Tomorrow's educational outreach programme aimed at providing children with experiential learning opportunities and encouraging them to explore science and develop problem-solving skills.

Photo Credits: Farooq Sayed

According to the organisation, it has conducted more than 100 workshops and reached over 5,000 students so far. It plans to conduct more workshops and educational activities for children from underserved communities in the coming months.

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Empowering Tomorrow conducts school outreach programmes focused on environmental awareness, climate change and hands-on science learning for students from Classes 5 to 8.

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