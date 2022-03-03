Navi Mumbai: CK Thakur College Arts, Science and Commerce in New Panvel to hold a fashion show

The C K Thakur College of Arts, Science and Commerce (CKTC), New Panvel will be organizing a fashion show on March 4. During the fashion show, students will get an opportunity to exhibit their collections designed by them. The event will be executed by the Fashion Design Department of BC Thakur Centre for Skill Development, a unit of the CKTC.

For the last 20 years, CKTC is organizing the fashion called Nirmiti Fashion Show 2022. This year, there are a total of 9 themes. “Students can exhibit consumes theme like Mohenjo-Daro, China, Cocktail, Egypt, Hawaiian, Positive Negative, Cowboy, Camouflage, Neoplatus among others,” said an official from the college.

Harshla Yogesh Tamboli and Yogesh Tamboli of Mrs India 2022 will be the chief guests at this event. Divyangana Desai Laghate, strategist content writer, Bhakti Gore, fashion designer and proprietor of Allier Fashion Studio, Head of Department Vandana Deshmukh and others will be present on the occasion. During this time students will present their various art forms as well as fashion shows.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:06 PM IST