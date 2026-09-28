Navi Mumbai Civic Services Face Disruption As NMMC Workers Threaten Post-Diwali Strike Over ₹7,500 Pay Hike

NMMC workers plan a protest at the Belapur headquarters over pending wage revision and other service-related demands | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, September 28, 2026: Residents across Navi Mumbai could face disruptions to sanitation, healthcare and other civic services after workers of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) threatened a complete strike after Diwali over the non-implementation of a Rs 7,500 monthly pay hike approved by the civic general body.

The workers will stage a one-day protest at the NMMC’s Belapur headquarters on September 29, from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. The demonstration was originally scheduled for September 23 but was postponed by eight days after the mayor assured workers that the administration would be given 15 days to act on the decision.

Potential Impact On Civic Services

For residents, the proposed strike could affect essential services such as garbage collection, road and public-space maintenance, sanitation, healthcare support and other day-to-day civic operations across Navi Mumbai.

Workers’ representatives said the general body had approved the hike under the Civil Services Operations Special Allowance, but it had not been implemented. They alleged that workers were being delayed through references to administrative procedures, opinions and other formalities.

“The general body is the statutory decision-making body of the municipal corporation. Once it approves a decision concerning workers’ wages, the necessary administrative process should be completed immediately,” the workers said in their representation.

Workers Explain Earlier Agitation

They said they had earlier postponed an agitation planned for August 15 out of respect for the national flag and the constitutional values of liberty, equality and social justice.

They added that they continued to perform duties that directly affect residents, including maintaining Navi Mumbai’s sanitation, healthcare and civic services.

Workers from various departments are expected to attend the demonstration after completing their duties. Organisers said it would be conducted through lawful and democratic means without affecting law and order.

Workers List Key Demands

Their demands include written orders for the pay hike and its retrospective implementation in the September 2026 salary; health and life insurance for all NMMC workers; payment of retired workers’ service gratuity dues; and a Rs 1,000 washing allowance as directed by the Safai Commission.

They have also sought jobs for heirs of retired sanitation workers from the NMMC gardens department; updated attendance sheds for field workers in the sanitation, horticulture and malaria departments; Aadhaar-based biometric attendance; and skilled-worker grade wages for malaria and electrical department employees.

Strike Threat After Diwali

The workers urged the NMMC municipal commissioner to issue immediate orders implementing the revised wages retrospectively and ensure that September 2026 salaries are credited at the enhanced rates.

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They warned that failure to address their demands would trigger a complete strike across Navi Mumbai after Diwali, potentially leaving residents to deal with interruptions to essential civic services. The workers said the civic administration would be responsible for the consequences of their democratic expression of dissatisfaction.

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