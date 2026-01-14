Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Eight Separate Centres Finalised For Vote Counting On January 16

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation finalises eight counting centres as civic election vote counting is set for January 16 | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Jan 14: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has finalised arrangements for vote counting at eight separate locations across the city through the offices of eight Returning Officers for the 2025–26 civic elections, with counting scheduled to begin at 10 am on January 16.

Polling and counting centres

Polling for the civic elections will be held on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. For counting, separate centres have been set up at the Mata and Child Hospital building in Digha; Saraswati Vidyalaya, Sector 5, Airoli; Samaj Mandir Hall, Sector 7, Ghansoli; Annasaheb Patil Hall, Sector 5, Koparkhairane; Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Samaj Mandir, Sector 10, Sanpada; the Swimming Pool Complex, Sector 12, Vashi; Agri Koli Bhavan, Sector 24, Nerul; and Belapur Bhavan, Sector 11, CBD Belapur. For the CBD Belapur division, counting will be conducted on the second floor of the Agri Koli Bhavan in Nerul.

EVM distribution and security

According to the civic administration, distribution of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and polling materials to presiding and polling officers will begin from the offices of the respective Returning Officers on January 14.

After polling concludes on January 15, the voting materials will be accepted at the same locations. The EVMs will be sealed and stored in strong rooms under strict police security at all centres.

Staff deployment

Dedicated counting officers and staff have been appointed for all eight centres, and their training has already been completed, officials said.

Campaign restrictions in force

Meanwhile, as per the State Election Commission’s schedule, the election campaign period ended at 5.30 pm on January 13, 48 hours prior to polling. The NMMC has warned that campaigning through print, electronic and social media is prohibited during this period. Model Code of Conduct squads are on alert, and legal action will be initiated against violators.

Appeal to voters

Appealing to voters, Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said, “I urge all citizens of Navi Mumbai to exercise their right to vote on January 15 between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm and actively participate in the city’s development.”

