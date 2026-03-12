Navi Mumbai Civic Issue: Poor Condition Of CBD Belapur Bus Depot Toilets Raises Questions Despite 'Swachh Survekshan' Top Rank

Dilapidated public toilet facility at CBD Belapur bus depot triggers criticism as citizens question Navi Mumbai’s top ranking in the Swachh Survekshan survey | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 12: Even as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) celebrates securing the second rank nationally in the Swachh Survekshan survey and its inclusion in the ‘Super Swachh League’, the poor condition of public toilets at the bus depot in CBD Belapur has raised serious questions about the city’s cleanliness claims.

Public toilet at Belapur bus depot in poor condition

A visit to the Belapur bus depot reveals that the public toilet facility used daily by thousands of commuters and transport staff is in a state of neglect. Commuters have complained of lack of water supply, unhygienic conditions, foul odour and broken infrastructure, making the facility difficult to use.

Thousands of people travel daily between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, with many commuters getting down at Belapur after journeys lasting up to two hours. For such passengers, access to a functional public toilet is a basic necessity. However, the current condition of the facility has forced many to avoid using it altogether.

The toilets are also used by bus drivers, conductors and depot employees. Citizens say the unhygienic conditions could pose serious health risks and may lead to the spread of infectious diseases.

Activists flag lack of water and electricity

Members of Sajag Nagrik Manch said that after repeated follow-ups earlier, some improvement had been seen at the toilet facility near Parsik Hill, but the situation has once again deteriorated. According to activists, the facility currently lacks both electricity and water supply.

Activists have questioned how such conditions persist despite the municipal corporation awarding maintenance contracts worth crores of rupees for public toilet upkeep. Across the city, walls are painted and awareness banners promoting cleanliness are displayed, but basic services such as water, electricity and regular maintenance appear to be lacking.

E-toilets also reportedly non-functional

The much-publicised e-toilets introduced in the city a few years ago using modern technology have also reportedly fallen into disrepair. Several such facilities across Navi Mumbai are either non-functional or closed, mainly due to poor maintenance.

Questions have also been raised about the inspection process during the Swachh Survekshan survey, as teams from New Delhi visit various parts of the city for assessment. Activists claim that only selected and well-maintained locations are showcased, while problematic areas remain unnoticed.

Calls for independent audit of facilities

Citizen participation is considered a key aspect of the survey, but critics say residents are often limited to answering simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ questions, without an effective system to record detailed complaints or suggestions.

Activists also pointed out that several toilets built using MLA and MP development funds are in poor condition due to lack of proper maintenance. They said that beyond inaugurations, elected representatives must ensure these facilities remain functional.

Sajag Nagrik Manch has demanded an independent audit of all public and community toilets in the city, mandatory 24-hour water and electricity supply, penal action against contractors failing to maintain facilities, installation of QR-code based feedback systems for citizens and surprise inspections by senior civic officials.

Also Watch:

Read Also NMMC Standing Committee Approves Proposal To Raise Retirement Age To 60

“The purpose of the Swachh Survekshan is not just to rank cities but to provide citizens with a clean and healthy environment. Bridging the gap between claims and the ground reality is the administration’s responsibility. Unless basic facilities improve, such rankings will have little meaning for citizens,” said Himanshu Katkar, legal advisor of Sajag Nagrik Manch.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/