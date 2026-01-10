 Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Third-Gender Citizens Lead Voter Awareness Drive Under SVEEP Programme
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Third-Gender Citizens Lead Voter Awareness Drive Under SVEEP Programme

Ahead of the Navi Mumbai civic elections on January 15, third-gender citizens are leading voter awareness drives under the SVEEP programme. The initiative aims to ensure maximum turnout by encouraging residents to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Third-gender citizens participate in a voter awareness campaign ahead of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Jan 10: Third-gender citizens in Navi Mumbai have stepped forward to promote voter awareness by urging residents to exercise their constitutional right to vote ahead of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation general elections scheduled for January 15.

The initiative is being carried out under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, which aims to ensure 100 per cent voter turnout.

Awareness activities at public locations

As part of the campaign, third-gender citizens conducted awareness activities at busy public locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Arenja Corner and Sector 9 Market in Vashi. They distributed informational leaflets and appealed to voters to actively participate in the civic polls.

Citywide participation

The voter awareness drive is being implemented across the city with the involvement of various social groups. Special campaigns are being conducted effectively in schools and colleges, while women’s groups, non-governmental organisations and senior citizens’ associations are also spreading awareness about the voting process, particularly the multi-member voting system being introduced for the first time in these elections.

Officials praise initiative

An election official said, “Voting is an equal constitutional right of every citizen, and the enthusiastic participation of third-gender citizens in the SVEEP campaign reflects Navi Mumbai’s inclusive culture and strengthens our efforts to achieve maximum voter turnout.”

Call for inclusive democracy

Officials added that the participation of all sections of society is crucial to making the democratic process more representative and impactful, and such initiatives are expected to encourage greater public engagement in the upcoming civic elections.

