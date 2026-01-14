Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Over 9.48 Lakh Voters To Cast Votes Across 28 Wards Tomorrow

Navi Mumbai gears up for civic elections as over 9.48 lakh voters prepare to cast their votes across 28 municipal wards | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 14: As many as 9,48,460 voters are expected to exercise their right to vote in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) General Election 2025–26 being held today, January 15, between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The electorate comprises 5,16,267 men, 4,32,040 women and 153 voters from the ‘other’ category. A total of 500 candidates are contesting across 28 municipal wards, of which Wards 1 to 27 will elect four corporators each, while Ward No. 28 will elect three members.

Polling stations and facilities

Polling is being conducted at 1,148 polling stations across 191 locations, including 180 polling stations set up in temporary sheds. All polling stations have been provided with essential facilities such as seating arrangements, drinking water, toilets, medical teams and emergency medicine kits. The civic body has also arranged 345 wheelchairs and 200 medical kits to assist voters.

Voter assistance and inclusivity measures

Voter facilitation measures include Voter Assistance Booths outside every polling station, where Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will guide electors. More than 250 volunteers have been deployed to assist voters, while senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant women will be given priority. ASHA volunteers have been stationed at polling centres to take care of infants and small children while parents cast their votes.

Special booths and transport facilities

Special initiatives have been introduced to encourage inclusive and responsible voting. In each of the eight municipal divisions, one women-special ‘Sakhi’ (Pink Booth) and one environment-friendly ‘Green Booth’ have been set up. Separate vehicles have also been arranged for divyang and elderly voters, with division-wise helpline numbers issued for assistance.

Polling staff and EVM arrangements

For smooth conduct of polling, the civic administration has deployed 6,890 election personnel, including one Presiding Officer, three Polling Officers and support staff at each polling station, with 10 per cent teams kept in reserve. All staff have completed two rounds of training.

A total of 1,579 Control Units and 3,159 Ballot Units have been provided, and all voting machines have undergone first- and second-level checks and sealing in the presence of representatives of political parties.

Appeal by civic chief

Appealing to citizens to participate in the democratic process, NMMC Commissioner and Chief Election Officer Dr Kailash Shinde said, “The municipal corporation has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. I appeal to every eligible citizen of Navi Mumbai to exercise their right to vote and strengthen democracy.”

Security, monitoring and restrictions

Security and monitoring arrangements have been strengthened with webcasting and 1,250 CCTV cameras covering polling stations and surrounding areas. Live monitoring is being carried out from the Municipal Corporation headquarters, offices of the Returning Officers and the Police Commissionerate.

A 200-metre restricted zone has been demarcated outside each polling station, beyond which vehicular movement is prohibited. Use of mobile phones inside polling stations has been banned, with locker pouch facilities provided outside.

Election oversight and code enforcement

To maintain strict vigilance, 192 Sector Officers have been appointed to oversee polling operations in their respective areas and resolve any issues promptly.

A Media Facilitation Centre has been established at the NMMC headquarters, while separate media rooms will function at all eight counting centres, where vote counting will be held on January 16 from 10 am onwards.

For enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, nine Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), eight Flying Squads (FSTs) and 16 Video Surveillance Teams (VSTs) are operational round the clock.

Extensive police bandobast

From a law and order perspective, an extensive police bandobast has been deployed across the city. The security arrangement includes two Deputy Commissioners of Police, eight Assistant Commissioners of Police, 28 Police Inspectors, 241 PSI officers, 2,123 male and female police personnel, 1,186 Home Guards, along with seven platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to ensure peaceful and incident-free polling.

